Will There Be A ‘Taboo’ Season 2 With Tom Hardy?

Your Honor is currently experiencing calls for a second season years after the Showtime series aired. Dexter (also from Showtime) and Suits (from USA Network) have already answered that call with spin offs on the way. A few years ago, it looked as though an FX series, Taboo, could deliver on its already promised season after becoming a Netflix streaming hit, too.

What gives? It’s a long story.

That 19th century, London-set drama stars Tom Hardy and is written, executive produced, and created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The first season aired in 2017, and as mentioned above, it became a bit of a cult hit that went more mainstream after the Netflix masses caught on, and since then, questions have persisted and been addressed by both Hardy and Knight, who both confirmed that a second season would happen (and as TV Line reported, FX did order a followup season in March 2017).

Long story short, the Peaky duo are both into it, as evidenced by these quotes:

– Hardy in 2021 as expressed to Esquire: “The second season of Taboo is really, really important to me, and it’s taken a lot of thinking, because I really enjoyed the first one and I want to be really fulfilled by the second one.” Hardy added that there was already “a series… already written,” but he wasn’t sure whether those scripts would stick, or the story would go elsewhere.

– Knight in 2022 relayed by Radio Times: “I imagine that it will start production towards the end of next year. [Tom and I] are both keen to continue and there are lots of people who want us to continue in that direction. It’s been a question of schedules and deciding where it goes next.”

And there’s a hint. Hardy is an intensely busy dude and has been finishing up the Venom films while also zooming around with Austin Butler on The Bikeriders. As for Knight, he’s been writing the Peaky Blinders movie script, which could also potentially involve Hardy. However, nobody has straight-up specified that Taboo will not return as previously planned, so the show’s future remains wide open.