When Will ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Part 2 Come To Netflix?

Pogues are gonna Pogue, and sometimes, a Pogue is not a Pogue, or so he worries, but Netflix dropped one of their half-seasons, meaning that nobody knows how this Semi-Pogue will cope. Cue the existential crisis.

Outer Banks‘ recently debuted its fourth season on Netflix to give fans a dose of TV’s current reigning treasure hunters, who are already sitting atop the weekly Netflix Top 10 Series (English) list, and in this TV year, the beach ended up being cliffhanger city. In entirely shocking news, JJ learned that his parentage was not what he had known it to be, meaning that he is (at least biologically speaking) a dreaded Kook. As star Rudy Pankow told Hollywood Reporter, this will lead to an official “identity crisis” when the show returns as JJ frets, “Like, who am I? Where do I stand? What kind of person am I now? Are my friends gonna judge me?”

Sure, other cliffhangers are also afoot, but that one feels the most entertaining from an emotional standpoint, which brings us to this question: