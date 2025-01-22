When Will ‘Severance’ Season 2, Episode 2 Be Available To Watch?

That is, Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan regrouped to make sense out of what three of them learned in the Outie world. One of them delivered an inaccurate rendition of what transpired. The show should follow up on that discrepancy, but will it? There’s a more pressing question at the moment, however.

At long last, Apple TV+ ‘s Severance made an unsettling return to office last week, and it was just like old times. Kind of. Series creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller tossed some curveballs right away as this show’s satire of corporate culture and work-life balance returned to pile more mysteries upon existing viewer theories.

When Will Severance Season 2, Episode 2 Be Available?

January 24. This week’s episode is titled “Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig,” and Apple TV+ has provided a description: “Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Helena, Irving, and Dylan grapple with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency.” And clearly, Milchick has not been in a dancing mood while he sorts out the PR mess ignited by the core four.

This season will stream a weekly episode until March 21, and Erickson/Stiller have planned for a four-season run to finish the story. One can bet, as well, that they took the three-year-wait complaints under consideration, so they’ll likely do what’s possible to shorten that gap. Still, Severance is a hellaciously expensive show to produce and an intricately staged one that is already a money maker despite the long wait, so the team is doing something right.

And now, we will go sit in the break room and await more goat action.