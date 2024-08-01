When Will ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Premiere?

In 2021, Squid Game quickly became Netflix’s biggest hit, so of course they are pulling out all the stops for the second season. The only thing that would make it even more exciting is if they decided to actually hold a real competition, but we know how that would go down. So let’s just stick to the fictional show, shall we?!

Season two of Squid Game was announced shortly after the first season, and now Netflix has finally given a massive update for fans of the mega-popular series. The second season will debut on Netflix on December 26th, and a third and final season will drop in 2025. The streamer shared a heartfelt letter from writer and EP Hwang Dong-hyuk:

It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season. On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, “Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.” It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well. Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again.

Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either.

The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.

It’s unclear how many episodes will be in season two, but fans will have a third season to look forward to shortly after. This is an interested move for Netflix, who has previously been utilizing the two part release cycle in the hopes of keeping up the momentum.

Season two will pick up where season one left off after Gi-hun won the bloody violent games. But for season two, he is pulling a Jack Shepard move and looking to get back into the games in order to stop it. Here is the official synopsis:

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it

Along with the release date and plot, Netflix also dropped a new teaser for the season, featuring everyone’s favorite Red Light, Green Light girlie:

Season two of Squid Game premieres on December 26th.