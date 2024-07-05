Two of Netflix‘s shows are coming back… eventually.

Stranger Things season 5 is expected to premiere in 2025 (they’re halfway through filming!), while Squid Game could return later this year. That’s according to star Gong Yoo, who revealed that fans of the South Korean series might have a squid-y surprise waiting for them under the Christmas tree.

On a video posted to the YouTube channel for WWD KOREA, Gong was asked about his upcoming projects. “I had a lot of fun filming Squid Game,” he said, according to a YouTube translation. “You will probably be able to watch season 2 of Squid Game all over the world at the same time during Christmas this December. Please look forward to.”

What says Christmas more than an anti-capitalist allegory about the lengths people are willing to go to make money? Plus, Nosferatu!

In other Squid Game news, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and stars Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-Joon will preview the new season at Italy’s Lucca Comics & Games. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Netflix is keeping mum about the event in Lucca on October 31. But given that Squid Game is the most popular series ever on the streamer, it stands to reason that interest will be high.” A late October preview would time out nicely for a December premiere. It’s also a good way to get one more use out of that Squid Game Halloween costume.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)