When Will ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Season 2 Come Out?

The Walking Dead audience still doesn’t know whether The Ones Who Live will return for a second season. That story feels complete though, right? I mean aside from more hot-and-bothered moaning from Rick and Michonne to come, but let them moan in peace for a bit, I say. Maybe do another season in a few years (or not). In the meantime, however, AMC did not hesitate to renew both the Dead City and Daryl Dixon spin offs, and with fans particularly enthused about the latter, filming went back into full force with a second season now scheduled for around a year after the show debuted.
It’s like The Bear but with juiced-up zombies. Appetizing!
The second season will see Carol travel to France to rescue her friend. She has no idea that Daryl willingly decided to hang in France at the end of his first season, but that’s alright. Seeing them together again (and hugging) will be rewarding no matter how it happens.
When Will The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book Of Carol Come Out?
The season will make the official AMC (and AMC+) debut on Sunday, September 29 at 9:00pm EST. However, some episodes will debut this upcoming weekend at the Tribeca Festival. From the synopsis:
The new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.
Hopefully, Daryl will get back on a bike when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns on September 29.