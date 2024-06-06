When Will ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Season 2 Come Out?

The Walking Dead audience still doesn’t know whether The Ones Who Live will return for a second season. That story feels complete though, right? I mean aside from more hot-and-bothered moaning from Rick and Michonne to come, but let them moan in peace for a bit, I say. Maybe do another season in a few years (or not). In the meantime, however, AMC did not hesitate to renew both the Dead City and Daryl Dixon spin offs, and with fans particularly enthused about the latter, filming went back into full force with a second season now scheduled for around a year after the show debuted.

It’s like The Bear but with juiced-up zombies. Appetizing!

The second season will see Carol travel to France to rescue her friend. She has no idea that Daryl willingly decided to hang in France at the end of his first season, but that’s alright. Seeing them together again (and hugging) will be rewarding no matter how it happens.