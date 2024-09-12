As the Emmy Awards return this year, we can be excited about the new crop of nominees while also remembering those who have been ignored by the Television Academy. One day, Bob Odenkirk will get his moment. One day.

But until then, there are plenty of other shows worth your time that will compete for a gold statue this weekend. The three main categories — Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, and Best Limited Or Anthology Series — are all filled with top-notch content, but which will be the favorite?

In the limited series category, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer became one of the buzziest shows earlier this year, especially as the drama extended beyond the screen. While Fargo and True Detective are Emmy favorites, Richard Gadd’s semi-autobiographical could take the prize.

As for drama, Shogun became a massive hit earlier this year, and a second (and possibly third?) season has already been ordered by FX. While the historical drama dominated the conversation, there is always a chance that another historical drama, The Crown, could snag a final Emmy to add to the collection.

Although The Bear received a lukewarm response to season three, this weekend’s awards will be based upon the second season, which could make it the favored candidate. On the other hand, it would be great to see Reservation Dogs finally get some wider recognition, even after the show wrapped up.

If you want to make your own decisions, you can stream all the Emmy-nominated shows in the aforementioned categories. Here is where you can find them. If you start now, you might be able to finish all of The Bear before Sunday!