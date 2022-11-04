Who Is Aubrey Plaza Playing In ‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos?’

Last week, Aubrey Plaza was walking around New York City as a witch, and we all just assumed that it was because of Halloween, since that would be the logical explanation. But then, it was announced that Plaza would be starring in the upcoming Marvel spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and then it all started making sense: Plaza is a method actor! Maybe not, but it is true that Plaza will star in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff that’s slated for next year.

WandaVision became a massive hit for Disney+, and while many praised Elizabeth Olsen’s gut-wrenching performance, the unexpected favorite was Kathryn Hahn’s nosy neighbor, Agnes. It’s later revealed that Agnes is really Agatha Harkness, a powerful Marvel witch who fled the Salem Witch Trials. At the end of WandaVision, Agatha is trapped by Wanda, though that surely can’t last long! Buffy alum Emma Caulfield Ford will return as Dottie, while Heartstopper’s Jon Locke will star in an undisclosed role.

As for who Plaza will play, the roles are top-secret, but she is expected to play some sort of villain, which means she might be teaming up with Agatha. Considering her history of playing dark and sarcastic anti-heroes, this would make the most logical sense. Plus, Hahn and Plaza have worked together before on Parks and Rec, so they have some solid history there.

Plaza is currently starring in the second season of The White Lotus alongside Theo James and a bunch of people who watch Ted Lasso. She will fit in just fine with Agatha!

