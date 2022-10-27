Halloween is, I imagine, an important holiday for Aubrey Plaza. It’s when April Ludgate, her character on Parks and Recreation, gives birth to her son while covered in October 31-appropriate makeup and listening to “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett on her “birth mix.” Halloween also inspired the actress to dress up like a witch — that’s also a vampire? — while making the promotional rounds for season two of HBO’s The White Lotus, which she stars in. Or maybe she dresses like that all year. Neither would surprise me.

Plaza is unrecognizable in the photos below, but somehow, it couldn’t be anyone but her.

Here’s a more “traditional” witch.

Pop Sugar claims that Plaza was “on her way to the set of The View,” but I can’t find evidence that she was on The View this week (SPOOKY). She did, however, drop by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she spilled the tea on her co-stars, including Jennifer Coolidge, Jersey Mike’s fanatic Danny DeVito, and Elisabeth Olsen, who “has hands instead of feet, and feet instead of hands,” according to Plaza. “Any time she meets someone she kicks them in the face. With her-feet hands.”

Wow, no wonder Wanda was so angry in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

You can watch the Colbert clips below.