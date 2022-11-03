If you’re looking to assemble a coven, Aubrey Plaza is probably one of your first calls. Right after a good wormwood dealer. That’s clutch.

Naturally, Disney+ and the Marvel team have made the call to Plaza for the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. According to Variety, that is the full extent of all the information known at this time about her involvement with the project which sees Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as the delightfully villainous Salem-surviving witch who tormented Wanda in WandaVision.

This comes on the heels of the series hiring rising Heartstopper star Joe Locke in a role that’s also carefully guarded by the Marvel spoiler police, although we also know that Emma Caulfield Ford is returning for the spin-off in her WandaVision role of social maven Dottie. After waking from the spell, Dottie (aka Sarah Proctor) was choked by Scarlet Witch, so she may very well be out for revenge.

Since we’re left to rampantly speculate, it’s my personal hope that Plaza is playing a gender-bent Nicholas Scratch so she can study under Agatha and wield the Satan Staff.

Whatever role she’s playing, Agatha: Coven of Chaos offers Plaza the opportunity to work with Parks and Rec teammate Hahn again and, potentially, have an Ingrid Goes West reunion with Elizabeth Olsen if Scarlet Witch makes an appearance.

The series is set for release some time in 2023.

