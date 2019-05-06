HBO

Only two episodes of Game of Thrones remain, which begs a lot of questions. While some of them involve the potential ascendency of Sansa Stark, surely an even bigger question involves her sister, namely: How far will Arya Stark get on completing her kill list? Does she even have time to cross off any names? (Or — shudder to think — will someone kill her?) Despite still being only a teenager, Arya has proven quite the prolific psychopath, leaving bodies stretching from Westeros to Essos, and spending her nights reciting the names of those she hopes will join them.

Indeed, Arya’s infamous “kill list” is downright Nixonian. Over the seven seasons, she’s been able to cross off many of those names, whether by her own hand or thanks to others who did it independently of her, thus robbing her of much-needed bloodthirsty satisfaction.

Yes, Arya’s tended to her romantic side this season, and good for her. But it seems getting some has only inflamed her jones for murder, too. Now that she’s back to her pet project, it’s a good time to return to that list, to see who’s still on it, and those that, well, aren’t.