It’s Obvious Now Why Morgan Is Leaving ‘The Walking Dead’

#Fear The Walking Dead #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
02.25.18 8 Comments

AMC

The Walking Dead’s Morgan Jones is a severely damaged person, as anyone who witnessed his undead wife bite and kill his son might be. The psychological damage of that can do an intense number on a person. To wit: In season three, Morgan loses his grip on sanity and falls under the belief that he must “clear” all zombies. After Rick pays him a visit, and Morgan very nearly kills his old friend, Morgan decamps and continues his zombie-killing spree. He also kills two men without remorse before he finally meets Eastman, the cheesemaker.

In a manner of speaking, Eastman sobers Morgan up. He rids Morgan of his bloodthirst. He vanquishes Morgan’s addiction to killing. It was a good run for Morgan, too. He maintained his murder-sobriety for a long stretch, until the sixth season finale of The Walking Dead when he shot and killed a Savior who had tried to kill Carol. Perhaps recognizing that his itch to kill was returning, Morgan decided for another change of scenery, moving to The Kingdom.

However, after Benjamin’s death late in season seven, Morgan falls off the wagon again. He reverts to his state of insanity fueled by PTSD. He joins the All Out War, and he transforms into a killing machine. He feels invincible. He kills Richard. He slaughters Saviors by the dozen. He nearly kills Jesus. He wants to “clear” again.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fear The Walking Dead#The Walking Dead
TAGSFEAR THE WALKING DEADThe Walking Dead

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP