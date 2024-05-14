Will Donald Glover And Maya Erskine Be In ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2?

Prime Video (Amazon) has been going hog wild during Tuesday’s Upfront presentation. Not only has the streaming service announced the first Nic Cage TV show but also a new trailer for Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power and some The Boys goodness, too.

Additionally, Amazon has addressed Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the wonderfully reimagined story starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. The question of whether a second season was possible had been swirling, and it didn’t look great, given that the couple had been barricaded in a safe room with John about to die and Jane looking that way, too, while Parker Posey’s high-risk Jane stood ready for battle.

Well, we finally know whether there will be more of the show. Amazon renewed the series, as announced in a press release lauding the show’s creators including Francesca Sloane:

“We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

However, it also sounds like we are learning the (probable) fate of Our John and Jane. That is to say, Maya Erskine will not be farting any longer in front of Donald Glover, unless they choose to do so on their own time.

Variety is reporting that “stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine will not be returning to star in Season 2.” Glover will remain onboard as co-creator and executive producer, but he won’t be seen onscreen in Season 2. Amazon and representatives of Glover and Erskine have not confirmed this report, but do you know what this means?

The way is now cleared for that silly joke I made about an Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González prequel to come true. Hey, “the little squirrel is back!” You know what to do, Amazon.

Maya-Jane, you will be missed :(