The Boys will soon debut a fourth smashing season with three episodes streaming on June 13. Homelander will be even more deranged than when we saw him murdering a civilian in front of a crowd of people. There will be Supe animals and the Supe virus, and it will simply be Supe(r), but will this be the last bloody hurrah or not? We have an answer already.

Will There Be A ‘The Boys’ Season 5?

Hell yeah, there will. During Tuesday’s Prime Video Upfronts presentation, Amazon announced that the “diabolical” fourth round will definitely be followed by a fifth, which is currently in development for eight episodes. Showrunner Eric Kripke issued a fitting statement:

“The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order … the cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about.”

Oh, they will find something to write about. Additionally, Gen V Season 2 is currently back in rewrites after the sudden death of Chance Perdomo. There will also eventually be The Boys: Mexico, and of course, the animated Diabolical is still streaming if anyone wants an appetizer.

In other words, tons of diabolical action will be coming from The Boys. And as Mother’s Milk will soon say on your TV screen, “Chop chop, m*therf*ckers.”