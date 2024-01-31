When Francesca Sloane pitched Maya Erskine on joining the Amazon adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the PEN15 creator only had one request: She wants to be the one who farts.

The actress came aboard the show after Phoebe Waller-Bridge bowed out, leaving Donald Glover without a partner. However, Erskine slid perfectly into the role of Jane and was instantly sold on the spy series when she heard there were fart jokes.

Via Vanity Fair:

It is what drew me to this project. [Glover bursts out laughing] Okay, the farts are not what drew me, but they mentioned it in one of the first conversations we had about it. They said, “We want to explore the minutiae, the in-between moments of a relationship, not just the big, grandiose meet-cutes and breakups. And they said, “One of you is going to fart in front of the other for the first time.” And I was like, “Can I please be that person?”

Erskine’s immediate connection to the fart joke is how Glover and Sloane knew they found the right person for the job.

“Fran always says, ‘That’s when I knew she was Jane,'” Glover said. “Because she wasn’t worried about being cute, she wanted to fart.”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith drops all eight episodes for Season 1 on Feb. 2.

