Will Ferrell Made A Documentary About Road-Tripping With His Trans Best Friend, And People Are Loving It

After learning that his best friend of 30 years, Harper Steele, was transitioning, Will Ferrell set out to make a documentary as the two embarked on a road trip to explore this new chapter of their friendship. The resulting film is Will & Harper, which is already racking up rave reviews at Sundance and accolades for Ferrell thanks to the comedy actor modeling how to be a true friend and ally amidst a political climate that’s still rife with anti-transgender rhetoric.

While promoting the film, Ferrell confessed to having “zero knowledge” about the trans community before Steele came out. He’s since taken considerable steps to remedy that.

“I had met trans people, but I didn’t have anyone personally in my life,” Ferrell told Variety. “So this was all new territory for me, which is why I think this film is so exciting for us to kind of put out there in the world. It’s a chance all of us in the cis community to be able to ask questions and also just to listen and be there as a friend to discuss this journey.”

Following the Sundance premiere of Will & Harper, Ferrell was greeted with a standing ovation at the Utah film festival:

Meanwhile, on social media, people are praising Ferrell and his commendable work teaching people how to listen and be more accepting of others. The comedic actor has one heck of a soapbox, and he’s using it to model behavior that could change lives.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Will & Harper is currently seeking distribution at Sundance.

