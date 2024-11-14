Frank Castle generally stands alone. Even when he’s technically acting with others (and Netflix did do that to him, both alongside Matt Murdock and with adoptive daughter Amy Bendix), the dude is meant to go his own way (like the Fleetwood Mac song? sure). And although it’s still difficult (although awesome) to envision The Punisher having a place on a Disney+ series, Jon Bernthal’s vigilante will feature alongside Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, which will debut in March 2025.

This series has been deemed official canon, and both Marvel Studios and Disney+ have been close-lipped about how much of The Punisher we will see on this new series, but Bernthal was photographed (as seen below, courtesy of Getty) while bloodied up on the Brooklyn set in April.

It’s fair to assume that, as with Matt Murdock/Daredevil’s Disney+ intro in an Echo fight scene, Frank Castle could be a minor part of Daredevil: Born Again, and perhaps we will see more of him with a Disney+ standalone show? Well, Marvel Studios streaming TV chief Brad Winderbaum guested on the Phase Hero podcast (co-hosted by Brandon Davis), and here’s what Winderbaum had to say (hat tip to Screenrant) about additional doses of Castle:

“[H]e’s so great in that role! I can’t wait for you to see him on screen in this series and there’s absolutely a future for him in the MCU afterwards.”

That sounds like a tentative “yes” if reception goes well, so fingers should remain crossed. In the meantime, Disney+ recently dropped a 2025 sizzle reel during D23 Brazil, and the previewed Daredevil: Born Again scenes didn’t give Frank away. Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, however, does receive face time with Matt Murdock shown getting punchy:

Previously, Brad Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly to expect “some of the most brutal action we’ve ever brought to the screen” in Daredevil: Born Again, which (again) will stream in March 2025.