When Charlie Cox made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there were a lot of questions around whether or not the Daredevil Netflix series counts as canon or not. In fact, Cox himself didn’t even know. While talking up his new series, Daredevil: Born Again, the actor seemed to be under the belief that the show was a reboot or “reincarnation.” That direction also tracked with his cameo in She-Hulk where Cox played a more playful Daredevil than what Marvel fans saw on Netflix.

My how things have changed. Since then, Daredevil: Born Again has gone through a full creative overhaul, and now, Echo producer Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that, actually, the Netflix series is canon. Surprise!

Winderbaum recently told Screen Rant that Daredevil is now considered part of the “Sacred Timeline,” which has apparently become official Marvel lingo, and he explained why things have been murky:

I can say that up until this point, we’ve been a little bit cagey about what’s Sacred Timeline, what’s not Sacred Timeline. That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, “We have to stick the landing with the vendors.” It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway.

According to Winderbaum, the Netflix series have become more “integrated” into upcoming shows like Echo, which flies in the face of Marvel’s recent declaration that Echo is part of its new Marvel Spotlight banner that, in theory, will be less connected to the MCU and require less homework, as it were.

In practice, Echo went from only being connected to Hawkeye to now having three seasons of Daredevil leading into it. That’s a whole lot of backstory, folks.

Marvel’s Echo premieres January 9 on Disney+ and Hulu.

