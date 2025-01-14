The second season is as unsettling as the first, and the stakes are higher after the core four’s Innies (well, three of them) made contact with the Outie world. Milchick is as close to being out for blood as he could possibly be in this antiseptic environment, and countless fans are ready to settle in, possibly for a bingewatch, if the release schedule allows it upon the season premiere of January 17, 2024.

Apple TV+ has been in overdrive with newer sci-fi hits (like Silo and Dark Matter) since Severance‘s first season left the Lumon building, but three years later, it’s time to check in on Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan as they return to their dystopian workplace with harsh lighting and occasional dance parties.

Will Severance Season 2 Be Released All At Once?

Nope, this season will drop one episode at a time. This is a departure from many Apple TV+ series that initially drop three episodes followed by a weekly entry, but Lumon apparently wants to be savored. As a result, the second season will have a total of ten weekly drops until the March 21 season finale.

This might not appeal to those who prefer to bingewatch, much like what happened with The Boys‘ third season. Yet after an initial uprising by a vocal group who were upset about a lack of instant gratification, that Prime Video/Amazon show settled into an episodic groove, and the potential for water-cooler-type TV discussions was reborn.

Also and having watched the first handful of Severance second season episodes, I can attest that the “stricter” weekly approach of episode drops does this show a favor by making it even more conversational with tons to absorb and discuss with each hour. And with a season that lasts longer (referring to air dates), the wait between seasons will feel at least slightly shorter. Maybe? Give it a chance.