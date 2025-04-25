Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe has not only paved the way for his wildly successful standalone shows but also launched a zillion imitators. Alright, that’s an exaggeration, but there have at least been several efforts by other streaming services to replicate that neo-Western success. From American Primeval to Ransom Canyon, there’s clearly an audience appetite for more, including from Sheridan himself.
Speaking of which, the recent season finale of 1923 shattered a few hearts and paved the way for the next Yellowstone prequel, 1944. So even though there has been no word from Sheridan on that 6666 cowboy series, there will be more Dutton stories from the World War II era after a 20-year time jump. We can guess that part of the next story will involve new characters worrying over outside forces encroaching on the ranch because that’s how Sheridan rolls. Yet there are potentially more tales involving Spencer Dutton to be told, so perhaps some head scratching is warranted on the following question.
Will There Be A 1923 Season 3 From Taylor Sheridan?
Nope. Variety reported that 1944 will carry that torch forth, and 1923 is done.
That doesn’t mean, however, that Spencer’s onscreen story is over. Granted, Sheridan hasn’t said jack on that subject, but Brandon Sklenar threw his cowboy hat into the ring to be aged-up for 1944. Even without Alex in the story, Sklenar informed Hollywood Reporter that he is down to experience “some gout, a little hunch and some salt and pepper” in order to keep that train going. He will even “gravel the voice up a bit,” for real.
Will Sheridan go there? The secret is probably locked up in his writing bunker right now. For now, we’ll have to wait for The Madison, which will take the Yellowstone saga forward later this year.