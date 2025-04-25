Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe has not only paved the way for his wildly successful standalone shows but also launched a zillion imitators. Alright, that’s an exaggeration, but there have at least been several efforts by other streaming services to replicate that neo-Western success. From American Primeval to Ransom Canyon, there’s clearly an audience appetite for more, including from Sheridan himself.

Speaking of which, the recent season finale of 1923 shattered a few hearts and paved the way for the next Yellowstone prequel, 1944. So even though there has been no word from Sheridan on that 6666 cowboy series, there will be more Dutton stories from the World War II era after a 20-year time jump. We can guess that part of the next story will involve new characters worrying over outside forces encroaching on the ranch because that’s how Sheridan rolls. Yet there are potentially more tales involving Spencer Dutton to be told, so perhaps some head scratching is warranted on the following question.