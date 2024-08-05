Thanks to the success of Wednesday and Nancy Drew’s ever present impact, the teen suspense drama is back and better than ever! Who needs Stabler and Benson when you have a bright 17-year-old looking to solve some crime before heading to math class.

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder is the latest Netflix series to gain traction on the streamer. The six episode series, based on the young adult novel of the same name, follows a 17-year-old as she investigates the mysterious murder of a local high schooler. Emma Myers, who also stars in Wednesday as a werewolf, plays the leading lady, Pip. “I’m thrilled about this show, and getting to be Pip has been a dream,” Myers told Tudum. “Whether you’ve read the book or not, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it.”

While season one just premiered this month, there could very well be a follow-up season in the future. Since the series is based on a book series, there is plenty of material for another season. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but there are two other novels in the book series: Good Girl, Bad Blood and As Good As Dead, which take place after the events of A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder.

There is also a prequel novella, titled Kill Joy, which could act as a future storyline on the series, if more seasons are ordered. For now, you can catch the full first season of A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder now on Netflix.