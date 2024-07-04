What dark adventures shall come? Nevermore Academy’s greatest outcast will keep her deadpan ways intact with Jenna Ortega initially revealing that the second season would embrace its strengths , “and we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror” with a story that’s “more action-packed.” Still, Ortega’s character “never really changes and that’s what’s wonderful about her.” Let’s talk about what else to expect:

Wednesday smashed several streaming demographics head-on, but of course, Jenna Ortega’s Addams daughter could have foretold such success to achieve renewal almost immediately. As with other successful franchises on the service, Netflix is spreading the gloom around to a spin off, so Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester will receive his own installment in the doom-filled franchise. The main attraction, however, remains the “little viper,” “little storm cloud,” “little death trap,” and “Tormenta,” as expressed by Gomez Addams himself.

Plot

After much Hollywood strike-related delay, the second season of the Tim Burton series began filming in Ireland (switching things up from Romania, as reported by Tudum) back in May. Here’s that proof:

Wednesday Season 2 is NOW IN PRODUCTION 🖤 Please give a round of double snaps to our cast — now including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper! pic.twitter.com/v6nX6eLPP8 — Netflix (@netflix) May 7, 2024

Variety has added that this season shall represent the “largest production to ever film in Ireland,” when dollars spent are counted. Ireland Prime Minister Taoiseach Simon Harris enjoyed a visit to the set and declared the following:

“I’m delighted to see Ireland continues to be chosen as a location to film series and movies which supports our economy, creates jobs, showcases our creative talents and promotes our country on a global stage.”

An official synopsis has not been released (to provide hints on the followup steps to Tyler being revealed as a Hyde), but co-showrunner Al Gough spoke with Hollywood Reporter and dropped plenty of hints on what else is on tap. In short, this sounds like romance is out, and both friendship and the mother-daughter relationship are in:

“For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like? It’s like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season, right? So it’s like now, we do that. Then, the other thing that’s really interesting is to continue to explore the Wednesday-Morticia mother-daughter relationship as well, which now that Morticia knows about the power, it has given her sort of an idea of how that’s going to go.”

Meanwhile, Ortega assures viewers that her character will “not [be] out to please anybody,” and she hopes that the season dives deeper into motives and exploring why “her main drive with the monster was a kind of competitiveness.” Co-showrunner Miles Millar has revealed that Wednesday will still have loose ends to tie up and a new mystery (possibly again in the form of a whodunnit to crack, and “[t]hreats remain out there… to both Wednesday and the school.” Sounds ominous.

Cast

Beyond hoping for more Thing, there is actual casting news. Jenna Ortega will unblinkingly return and Morticia and Gomez will still be portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman. A mystery member of the Addams clan that we haven’t seen yet, will also appear, and hopefully, that will be Cousin Itt.

Some musical chairs are otherwise occurring with shakeups including Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, and Naomi J Ogawa, who will no longer be series regulars. However, new cast members will rise to the occasion, and those additions include Steve Buscemi, who will portray the new principal at Nevermore. Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor will also arrive for regular action, and guest stars will include Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Frances O’Connor, and Thandiwe Newton.

Additionally, Netflix has not confirmed whether Uncle Fester will be back on Wednesday this season in addition to Armisen’s ongoing work on the spin off.