Will There Be A ‘Missing You’ Season 2 On Netflix?

It’s been a minute since a new Harlan Coben series graced streaming. More than a minute, actually. It’s been more like a few months (although that’s practically a drought for Coben’s readers) since Shelter landed on Prime Video/Amazon to reel in viewers with twists galore. Most recently, Netflix is still firmly in the Coben game (following The Stranger, Stay Close, and Fool Me Once) with Missing You, which began streaming on Jan. 1 to further cement the mystery author as steaming royalty.

Billed as a limited series, Missing You follows Coben’s same-named novel and revolves around a detective who, like a hefty chunk of civilians out there, decided to give dating apps a chance. This led her down an unpredictable path after discovering the profile of “the one who got away,” but not everything is as it seems with her former suitor. A series of secrets unfolded that puzzled even this seasoned Missing Persons unit sleuth, and the season finale did not disappoint those who are accustomed to Coben’s compounding twists.