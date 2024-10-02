Netflix has done it again in a few ways. The streaming service has both scored viewership again in the rom-com department, and they’ve stirred up some controversy in the process with Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. In this series, Bell portrays an agnostic sex-podcaster (what a set of words that is), and Brody signs on as a single Jewish rabbi.

The series launched on September 26, and by September 28, the kiss to end all kisses was circulating on social media, but not everybody has been enthused by this love story. In particular, the show has been accused of pulling a bit of a Sex and the City (with Charlotte and Harry‘s romance, she literally had the door slammed on her while attempting to convert to Judaism) by portraying some Jewish women as hostile to those not of their faith.

We’ll discuss that in a moment, but the streaming numbers (and not necessarily the controversy) will likely matter most on whether this story will continue, so let’s get to that question.