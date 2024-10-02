Netflix has done it again in a few ways. The streaming service has both scored viewership again in the rom-com department, and they’ve stirred up some controversy in the process with Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. In this series, Bell portrays an agnostic sex-podcaster (what a set of words that is), and Brody signs on as a single Jewish rabbi.
The series launched on September 26, and by September 28, the kiss to end all kisses was circulating on social media, but not everybody has been enthused by this love story. In particular, the show has been accused of pulling a bit of a Sex and the City (with Charlotte and Harry‘s romance, she literally had the door slammed on her while attempting to convert to Judaism) by portraying some Jewish women as hostile to those not of their faith.
We’ll discuss that in a moment, but the streaming numbers (and not necessarily the controversy) will likely matter most on whether this story will continue, so let’s get to that question.
Will There Be A Nobody Wants This Season 2?
Before the series premiere, series creator Erin Foster revealed to Indiewire that discussions were already in process:
“We’re getting a really positive response. And so I think the conversations have definitely started to happen about a potential Season 2. The story in Season 1 unfolds really slowly. And so I think if there is a Season 2 I would want to just kind of pick up where we leave off and continue to take it slow, because I don’t want us to get too far ahead of ourselves. I mean, I want my show to be on the air as long as possible!”
Further, Foster told Netflix, “The show is not making any political statements because I’m not the person to make that statement. I didn’t grow up Jewish, I converted as an adult. I wanted to tell a Jewish story, but from an outsider’s perspective for someone who chose Judaism.”
However, Glamour‘s Jessica Radloff (author of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series) takes issue with how one Jewish woman appears “to exist” solely “for the purpose of nagging her husband.” Radloff further argues that, as a whole, “We come off as controlling, marriage-hungry women who want to plan dinner parties and alienate anyone who doesn’t share those same dreams.”
Foster, however, has countered to LA Times that she wishes only to “shed a positive light on Jewish culture.”
The ball now sits in Netflix’s court for a potential renewal.