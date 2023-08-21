(Spoilers from the Sex And The City revival will be found below.)

When it comes to And Just Like That…, I’ve been watching the chatter on social media and in forums, and yikes. Che Diaz is out there sparking strong feelings again. People are also holding that character to standards that would never fly for Carrie and Miranda, who have been rather terrible to people over the years, too. Miranda is also now unrecognizable from her old badass self, and even though this revival’s writers must have watched the original show, it sometimes feels like they’ve forgotten what made SATC enjoyable.

Look, I know that there’s some lingering sentimentality out there for the original characters, but this show has long since passed the point it should be taken seriously or infuriate us. And at this point, I’m only rooting for Steve Brady and Charlotte York Goldenblatt. (Oh boy, Charlotte? I cackled after her tipsy “I was a person before all of you!” speech to Harry, their kids, and their learned helplessness. And she sold a painting to Sam Smith, so good on her.)

The vast majority of these characters, however, can stuff it. Sex And The City was at least a confection, but And Just Like That… is a buffet of selfishness. These characters are buried so far into their self-involved navels, and Che Diaz is catching the brunt of the ire? I have to wonder if that’s the case because Che was, by the “logic” of this spinoff, supposed to be representative of the LGBTQA+ community. Yet in a show like this, it’s kind-of an unrealistic expectation to ask any member of a marginalized community to deliver a nuanced portrayal. That’s simply not how this series works.

After last week, however, I was at least entertained by knowing that the abrasive spirit of Che is still alive. After the writers shoehorned them into a miserable LTR with Miranda — it was never going to work out, and that had nothing to do with sexuality — Che is finally free to be Che. The writers actually did something interesting, too. Che had failed at moving from being an aggressively bad standup comic to take a shot at a network comedy. That pilot didn’t even make it to air, and Che had broken up with Miranda, and suddenly, Che became many different things, including a lover of animals.

See, that’s cute. Still, people found them insufferable, and then the show doubled down on Che being this show’s version of Satan. Che also wore this Kendall Roy Gucci jacket during their return to the comedy stage. Coincidence?

The standup set led to the return of Villain Che, who was the crowning touch of the first season’s horror-show vibe, even more so than Mr. Big’s Peloton and the projectile vomiting. As a returning comedian — and remember, Che has never been funny, so why start now? — they cracked jokes about dating (the mortified and watching) Miranda that included the following: “She was confused about everything, and I was confused about why I was f*cking her.”