Will There Be A ‘Squid Game’ Season 3?

As fans prepare for Squid Game to return at the end of the year, the long-term planners are already trying to calculate how long it will be until a third season. Luckily, Netflix has taken the guesswork out. For once!

Season two of Squid Game was announced shortly after the first season, and this week, Netflix announced that it will premiere on December 26th, 2024. The second season will pick up after the first, following Player 456 as he attempts to get to the bottom of the dangerous games and put an end to it. In a newly-released synopsis, writer and EP Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that there will be a third season shortly after season two drops.

Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.

While no exact date has been given, Netflix has confirmed a 2025 release date following season two’s December premiere. It sure seems like 2025 is shaping up to be the Year of the Squid Game, which will be a nice follow up to 2024’s Olympic Games, though with very different outcomes.

The second season of of Squid Game will premiere on December 26th. Season three will land on Netflix sometime in 2025. Here is the season two teaser: