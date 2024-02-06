The Cast For ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Just Got A Whole Lot Bigger

With Squid Game Season 2 getting closer to making its Netflix arrival, the streamer has revealed that the cast for the highly-anticipated new season has gotten much larger.

Centered on a deadly competition that sees contestants literally risk their lives for a massive cash prize, Squid Game was a massive hit for Netflix when it debuted in September 2021. The show became such a global phenomenon that internet servers struggled to keep up with the demand. Now, it’s finally coming back at some point in 2024.

While Netflix has not yet confirmed an exact release date, it has revealed the expanded cast for Squid Game Season 2.

New cast members include Yim Si-wan (“The Attorney,” “Emergency Declaration”), Kang Ha-neul (“Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet”), Park Gyu-young (“Attack the Gas Station”), Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim (“Kim Ji-young: Born 1982”), Lee David (“The Terror Live”), Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji.

Plot details for Squid Game Season 2 are also being kept tightly under wraps, but Netflix has offered a cryptic about what’s in store for Lee Jung-jae’s character. The Season 2 plot will reportedly “follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the U.S. and starts a chase with a motive.”

Squid Game Season 2 will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2024.

