Will There Be An ‘Industry’ Season 4′ On HBO?

Industry is doing a pretty good job of filling the Kendall Roy-shaped hole in our hearts thanks to the over-the-top finance drama and the inclusion of Kit Harington. So HBO knows it would be silly to stop now.

HBO has officially ordered a fourth season of the drama as the third season comes to a close. Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi pointed towards an expanding fanbase with the announcement. “For three seasons, INDUSTRY has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama. Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show. We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast.”

None of the core cast have been confirmed (yet) to return, but we can hope and assume that the gang will be on board, including Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, and Ken Leung. HBO also revealed that season three is averaging 1.6 million viewers per episode, an increase from last season.

The renewal comes after an HBO time slot change in order to make some room for Colin Farrell in The Penguin. Be sure to plan your Gotham visit accordingly. The final two episodes of Industry season three will drop on Sept. 22 and 29 at 9 pm on Max, as well as 10 pm on HBO.