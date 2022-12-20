Henry Cavill is done with portraying Geralt of Rivia after The Witcher Season 3 rolls out. That should happen in mid-2023, and in the meantime, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is promoting The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series, which she is executive producing. And naturally, Lauren is fielding questions on exactly why Henry Cavill left. Speculation abounds, considering that he seemingly departed (and he’ll be replaced by Liam Hemsworth) for more Superman adventures, but that won’t happen now, given that James Gunn decided to run with a younger Clark Kent story.

Cavill did make it clear that “[m]y turn to wear the cape has passed,” meaning that his DCU/DCEU door has been shut, and The Witcher fans instantly lit up with fleeting hope, but Cavill is moving onto other geeky pastures. He will appear in and help craft Amazon’s adaptation of the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop RPG universe. So he’ll still be able to nerd out in the way that he loves most, but there’s the lingering mystery of why Cavill was done with The Witcher in the first place. Did he feel that all of the grunts and f*cks weren’t true to the spirit of the source material?

We may never know the answer to that question, but Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is now (somewhat surprisingly) suggesting that there’s more to the departure story. She won’t reveal everything, but here’s what happened when NME let a question fly:

“We’re going to try and talk about that next year,” comes the firm reply, not from Hissrich, but a strategically placed publicist sitting in on the call. They seem to have expected the question. “That’s exactly what I was going to say!” chips in Hissrich. “I do have a lot to say and I think that there’s a lot of, you know… we’ll obviously never get into exactly why Henry left, all of the reasons, but I can say it’s been a mutually respectful relationship… So please, please, please come back in six months when we can talk.”

Cue the intrigue. This tidbit should only spark more speculation, and hopefully, we will hear more details. In the meantime, we can still look forward to Cavill’s Geralt in Season 3, and while he’s not in Blood Origin, the franchise found a way to include Joey Batey’s Jaskier as a link to the present. Hopefully, he’ll have another banger for us, too.

