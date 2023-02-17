The next handful of Saturday Night Live hosts has something for everyone: the sports fans, the emo kids, and the Now You See Me fandom (we exist!).

SNL will return next week with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Jack White. Harrelson starred in last year’s Triangle of Sadness, the movie that all of your cool friends tried to get you to watch. Up next, the actor will star alongside Justin Theroux in White House Plumbers as one of the guys who accidentally brought about the Watergate Scandal. Hey, it happens.

On March 4th, the Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce will host with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, where there will likely be some sort of pun about their name similarities.

Finally, and this is the one for the books, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will host what will inevitably be a whole series of Wednesday-inspired sketches and jokes (if they know what’s good for them, anyway). Ortega will be joined by musical guest The 1975, making it the must-watch comedy event of the year for weirdos and goths alike. As long as Matty Healy behaves himself.

Ortega has been one of the most in-demand actresses as of late, thanks to her role on Wednesday and the upcoming Scream installment. Maybe Lady Gaga will make a quick cameo! One can only hope.