Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her daughter, Cora, and cracked a joke about she looks exactly like Woody Harrelson and you can definitely see the resemblance to the Venom: Let There Be Carnage star. Little did Mulvenna know that Twitter would go head over heels for the comparison, and the tweet quickly racked up nearly half a million likes and over 29,000 retweets. People were here for the Woody Harrelson baby.

Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

“Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn’t always look like Woody [Harrelson], it’s just that when she does… she really really does,” Mulvenna wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The situation got even more surreal when Harrelson himself caught wind of the viral tyke and wrote her a poem on Instagram, which doesn’t happen every day:

Ode to Cora-

You’re an adorable child

Flattered to be compared

You have a wonderful smile

I just wish I had your hair

Obviously, Mulvenna was floored by the poem and also highly amused by the headlines that it started generating like, “Woman shocked after giving birth to baby that looks just like Woody Harrelson.”

“This is my favourite headline so far,” Mulvenna tweeted. “Like I was just there in hospital with a little Woody Harrelson in a blanket screaming WHHHHHHYYYYYY”

This is my favourite headline so far, like I was just there in hospital with a little Woody Harrelson in a blanket screaming WHHHHHHYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/UU0byGJzLo — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 5, 2022

Mulvenna would also appreciate an edit button after realizing there’s a glaring typo in her now-viral tweet. “Oh my god, it took me two days and 445k likes to realise my phone corrected Harrelson to Harreslon,” she wrote.

Oh my god, it took me two days and 445k likes to realise my phone corrected Harrelson to Harreslon 🙃 — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 5, 2022

(Via Woody Harrelson on Instagram)