Yellowstone has definitely had no shortage of drama thanks to the huge question mark around when, or even if Kevin Costner will return to wrap up the back half of Season 5. According to reports, the flagship series will now end with the Part 2 episodes that may or may not contain Costner. But what they will have is even more drama, according to Yellowstone star Luke Grimes.

Grimes, who plays family black sheep Kayce Dutton on the popular western series, teased what to expect in the final episodes of Yellowstone, whenever that happens. (The cast reportedly has no idea when filming will resume.)

Via Entertainment Tonight:

“Love and family and serve your tribe, your people — that’s a huge theme in the show. With [Kayce], he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son,” Grimes says. “I think it’s because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters.”

“That’s sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team,” Grimes added. “There’s no right team or wrong team, it’s just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what’s best for their own.”

Of course, that description could easily apply to the behind-the-scenes drama on Yellowstone. Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan are reportedly locking horns in a battle of egos that’s unfortunately put the cast and crew in the middle.

Amid the fallout from Costner’s possible departure, Sheridan is pulling the plug and moving on to a sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey. As for whether characters from the original series will cross over is not yet known.

