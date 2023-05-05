What Do We Know About The ‘Yellowstone’ Sequel?

The moment we’ve all been dreading has arrived, Yellowstone is coming to an end, although nobody is really surprised given the last few months of will they/ won’t they drama. But it still stings to hang up the proverbial cowboy hat!

The original series will begin airing its final batch of episodes this November, which will end Kevin Costner’s time on the ranch. The good news here is that even though the flagship series will be ending, there will be a plethora of cowboy content for (possibly) years to come, thanks to the onset of spinoffs, most notably the Matthew McConaughey-led series in the works, which may or may not be connected to the sequel. The latest series ordered will be a sequel set after the events of Yellowstone, seemingly picking up right where they left off, though this time without our beloved John Dutton.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO Showtime/MTV, mapped out the future of the series in a statement (per The Hollywood Reporter): “Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

The new series will bring the franchise over to Paramount+ instead of Peacock, as it’s produced by Paramount Network. While the sequel has no title at this time, it will carry the Yellowstone name so everyone will know it’s the real deal. David Glasser, of 101 Studios, confirmed that the Dutton story will continue, “picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale.” He added, “We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

Seeing as there are two prequel series surrounding the Dutton family, a sequel is an exciting and natural progression of the franchise. While there have been virtually no details surrounding the new show aside from its existence, it’s safe to say that Costner will not be returning in any capacity, which means that the upcoming show might put the central focus on another family member. Perhaps it’s Wes Bentley’s time to shine!?

