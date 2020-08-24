HBO’s “wildly expensive” Euphoria tackled a lot in its first season: addiction, sexual orientation, domestic violence, grief, body shaming, sex positivity, and so on. Not everyone looks like Zendaya or Sydney Sweeney or Hunter Schafer, but everyone, especially teenagers, can relate to the issues their characters went through. That is one of the things the show’s Emmy-nominated star loves the most about Euphoria.

“I think that’s what’s good about Euphoria is it makes other people feel less alone in their experiences,” Zendaya told Deadline. “It makes them know that they’re not the only person dealing with what they’re dealing with. For example, episode 7 is a manic-depressive episode. That’s what she’s dealing with. And really understanding that from Sam’s perspective was beautiful.” The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress continued:

“When it comes to Euphoria, it’s just people being able to have empathy for others and to take a second to understand that everybody’s dealing with battles that we could not know anything about”

As for how playing Rue has changed her, Zendaya said, “I have softened a little bit. I’m more emotionally connected. I’ve learned more about people, empathy, and understanding by playing her.” Yeah, but could Rue ever sing “Swag It Out”? Didn’t think so. Euphoria isn’t expected to return for a while, but there’s hope for a bridge episode.

