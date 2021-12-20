After two special episodes held fans over as the pandemic delayed production, Euphoria season 2 finally has a full official trailer as the Zendaya-fronted HBO series prepares to return in January. In this longer look at the new season, Rue (Zendaya) has clearly relapsed following a devastating breakup. Not only that, but she appears to be falling into the drug trade, which will drag her and her friends into a world of violence that ratchets up the terrifying intensity. Things have changed since the first season, is the point.

Teenage drama also abounds as the show’s stars clash with their parents and each other. Tables are flipped, mascara is run, and guns are drawn as Rue attempts to find love again as her world devolves into chaos around her.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The ensemble cast includes: actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects).

Euphoria Season 2 premieres January 9, 2022 on HBO.