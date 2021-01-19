Euphoria‘s second season production wound up in the pandemic shuffle, but HBO was still able to crank out two special episodes to quench Zendaya-fan thirst, at least a little bit. The twin standalone episodes act as mirror reflections for what happened after Rue was left standing alone at a train station by Jules, which led to some sad diner action by the former, and now, the second episode (directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson) will inform the audience of what went down on Jules’ end. Actress Hunter Schafer, who portrays Jules, also co-wrote the installment, which is entitled, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob.” HBO previously released an image that helps the title make more sense, but the most important bit of news today is that the release date has been bumped up for those who prefer to watch on HBO Max.

The episode will still receive its official HBO debut on Sunday, January 24 (at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST), but HBO Max will stream it beginning Friday, January 22 (also at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST). Two days might not seem like a lot in the pre-social-distancing era, but it’s sure appreciated by fans who are staring down the weekend and looking to plan out their weekend bingewatching schedule. Like the first episode (which also received a slightly pushed-up HBO Max premiere), this installment about Jules was also produced during the era of strict COVID-19 guidelines.

The trailer looks as emotional (and glitter-crusted) as one would expect from this series, and the episode will revolve almost solely around Jules’ perspective after her getaway plot with Rue (following her relapse) didn’t workout exactly as planned. Keep your ears peeled for the sounds of a fresh collaborative song from Billie Eilish and Rosalía, “Lo Vas A Olvidar,” which shall be released in its entirety on Thursday, January 21.