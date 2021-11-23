After more than two years off the air, the Emmy-winning HBO series Euphoria is finally returning. Earlier today, HBO shared a first glimpse at series’ sophomore season, which looks just as tense, tragic, and utterly compelling as ever. More importantly, the studio also revealed when eager fans can expect the show to return: January 9, 2022. However, while we still have a few months until we’re reunited with Rue (portrayed by Emmy-winning actress Zendaya) and the teaser might only be around a minute long, HBO definitely gave us plenty to mull over until the series’ makes it big return.

Set shortly after the events of season one, season two follows Rue as she picks up attempts to pick up pieces of her life following her incredibly traumatic break up with Jules (Hunter Schafer). In the trailer, we see Rue dance around her home, aptly lip-syncing Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible” only to discover as the scene comes to a close that she is high and thus has relapsed once more. In the midst of her drug-induced (and heartbreaking) karaoke, we are also shown glimpses of what lies ahead for the troubled teens of Euphoria, including more neon-lit parties, a police raid, and some pretty intense violence. As the scenes play out, Rue breaks into one of her cutting diatribes on adolescence, telling the audience, “when you’re younger, everything feels so permanent. But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is and everyone you love could drift away.”

Along with Zendaya and Schafter, much of the cast from the series’ first season is slated to return, including Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams and Nika King. The new season introduces Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly, and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. Sam Levinson, Euphoria‘s creator and writer, is back as showrunner and executive producer.

Euphoria returns to HBO Max for its second season on January 9, 2022.