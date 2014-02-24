Newest ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Trailer Is The Most Destructive One Yet

Don’t toy with our emotions like this, Sony.
Sony just released a three-minute trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 loaded with new footage (and some repeats). This one focuses on Jamie Foxx’s Electro, although they do show a split second of Rhino and Green Goblin looking less awful than that last picture.
That star on Rhino’s arm was supposed to be Olympic rings, but it was misprinted. Russians, man.
We feel like we’ve already seen the movie with all the clips released so far. Check out the video below to see a few more things that will make watching The Amazing Spider-Man 2 unnecessary come May 2nd, 2014.
Via SonyPictures
There is just something so insanely beautiful about Emma Stone. And it’s not just physically. She just has this aura about her that is so amazing. Like she is this amazing person that you would love at first sight if you ever got lucky enough to meet her in person
That knock at the door is the local constabulary delivering your restraining order.
Emma Stone deserves way more love than say, Jennifer Lawrence
I did not care for the first one, but other than turn everyone into lizard people part it wasn’t absolutely horrible. This however looks absolutely horrible.
Aww Snap!
Video game-like footage PLUS Skrillex muzzik? What’ll they think of next!?!?
“That star on Rhino’s arm was supposed to be Olympic rings, but it was misprinted. Russians, man.”
The joke the was brainstormed and written to be funny. How hilarious.
Strong taek
I can’t tell if Harry is the Green Goblin or not.
What’s the tally of total minutes released now? We should be nearing the 10 minute mark, with several months to go.
FOX loves to show you thow whole film in hopes that you will expect more from it… never happens
The awfulness of these movies really highlights the greatness of the original trilogy (3 had some good bits, like super douche bag Peter, and the Sandman) but I’m wondering… would we hate these movies as much if we weren’t contrasting them to the originals? If they weren’t made would we think the movies suck as badly, or would be more in awe because its something we haven’t seen before?
Also, does anyone else get the vibe from the new Spiderman movies that the kid isn’t really Spiderman in the sense that nothing he does is important (like, was anyone really full of suspense and horror when they took off his mask?) and that he just doesn’t seem as good as Maguire?
I love these because of the first 3. Which were not good.
Mainly because Maguire is a horrible actor. And Dunst is no where near MJ pretty..
Garfield is a great Parker.
God, Harry’s hair looks so douchy.
Compared to this trailer the other movies look very, very minimal in terms of special effects. I mean holy shit, the scale here is ridiculous.
I am, however looking forward to Gwen dying, hopefully they don’t pussy out on doing it.
“You’ll never find my fetish sex dungeon for middle aged people, Spiderman!” -The Green Goblin according to this movie.
Now that sound like it could be a good plot twist.
Aunt May and The Filthy Goblin in The Granny Master.
Well I for one am still excited and will continue to be.
Yeah, so anyone who ever hopes for a Spider-Man movie along the lines of “Kraven’s Last Hunt” or “The Death of Jean DeWolff”, you can just suck Sony’s tiny little balls.
Electro/Blue Man Group jokes or gtfo.