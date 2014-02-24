Newest ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Trailer Is The Most Destructive One Yet

02.24.14 4 years ago 21 Comments

Don’t toy with our emotions like this, Sony.

Sony just released a three-minute trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 loaded with new footage (and some repeats). This one focuses on Jamie Foxx’s Electro, although they do show a split second of Rhino and Green Goblin looking less awful than that last picture.

That star on Rhino’s arm was supposed to be Olympic rings, but it was misprinted. Russians, man.

We feel like we’ve already seen the movie with all the clips released so far. Check out the video below to see a few more things that will make watching The Amazing Spider-Man 2 unnecessary come May 2nd, 2014.

Via SonyPictures

