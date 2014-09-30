Batman Forever Stamps Have Been Announced, But They’re Sadly Completely Lacking In Bat Nipples

09.30.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Okay, try to follow along – the US Postal Service is releasing a series of Batman Forever stamps, but they, unfortunately, have nothing to do with the classic 1995 Val Kilmer film. No, they’re a series of “Forever” stamps (stamps that are always good, even if postage rates go up) featuring Batman. So, they’re a little disappointing, but hey, they still have Batman on them, so they’re the best damn stamps pretty much ever.

You can check out the new stamps below…

Yes sir, in an alternate universe where the Internet was never invented, I’d be pretty much all over these stamps.

Via USA Today

