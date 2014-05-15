Meme Watch: Sad Batman Is The Sourpuss The Internet Needs Right Now

Marvel had Hail Hydra . Now DC Comics has Sad Batman. Well, to get nitpicky, they already had a Sad Batman meme:

But now it’s even better. Jokers have taken the first picture of Ben Affleck as Batman in Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel sequel and photoshopped him into situations befitting his sour puss. Batman, why so serious? Oh, right. Your parents are dead. How could we forget when you’re constantly telling us so?

We’ve collected some of our favorite Sad Batman memes from Reddit, Twitter’s #SadBatman, and Tumblr. Thanks to The Verge, Kotaku, The Mary Sue, and Nerdcore for the assist.

[context]

[context]

Aww, nobody came to his graduation.