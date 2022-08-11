Beto O’Rourke has no chill — and who can blame him? The Democratic gubernatorial candidate was campaigning in Mineral Wells, Texas on Wednesday and giving a speech at town hall when a heckler did his best to shut Beto down, and was promptly served with a line that would have sounded more likely coming from Joe Pesci in Goodfellas.

“It may be funny to you mother f*cker, but it’s not funny to me.”@BetoORourke did not hold back when a supporter of Greg Abbott laughed loudly as Beto discussed the mass shooting in Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/ETJssUFZxS — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 11, 2022

O’Rourke, a fierce proponent of stricter gun laws, was discussing the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — and the ease with which the teenage gunman obtained a AR-15-style rifle — when a supporter of current governor Greg Abbott, O’Rourke’s opposite in every way, decided to chuckle. Beto, without missing a beat, quickly singled the giggler out and told him: “It may be funny to you, motherf**ker, but it’s not funny to me.”

Reports the Washington Post:

At Wednesday night’s town hall in Mineral Wells, O’Rourke promised supporters “common-sense” gun control if he’s elected governor. He mentioned raising the minimum age for buying an AR-style rifle from 18 to 21, implementing universal background checks in Texas and enacting a red-flag law, legislation that allows judges to order law enforcement to seize gun owners’ firearms if convinced that they pose a danger to themselves or others. O’Rourke ended his pitch by saying that “Democrats and Republicans, gun owners and non-gun owners” — maybe even himself and the heckler — might still find common ground on gun restrictions. “You either accept that we are inherently evil and violent and deadly and love to kill each other and slaughter kids where they sit,” O’Rourke said, “or that there is something that you and I can do together regardless of the differences between us.”

O’Rourke’s surprising but spot-on outburst was met with a round of applause from the crowd, and plenty of attention from people on Twitter.

