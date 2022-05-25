beto
Beto O’Rourke Is Drawing Praise After Confronting Gun-Loving Gov. Greg Abbott During A Press Conference About The Texas School Shooting

Following the Texas school shooting that left 21 people dead, including 19 kids, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke tweeted, “These massacres aren’t natural disasters, acts of God, or random. They are totally predictable, direct consequences of the choices made by Greg Abbott and the majority of those in the legislature.” The democrat later called on gun-loving Governor Abbott to “immediately withdraw” from the (gun-free) National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston this weekend.

On Wednesday, O’Rourke attended a press conference at Uvalde High School, where he approached and criticized Abbott (and his GOP cronies) in person for doing nothing after yet another mass shooting. “You’re offering us nothing. You said this is not predictable. This is totally predictable,” he said. “This is on you until you choose to do something different! This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state, or they will continue to be killed, just as they were in Uvalde yesterday.” His comments were greeted by those on stage with jeers of being told to “sit down” and that he’s “out of order.” The same man also called O’Rourke a “sick son of a b*tch” for making the mass shooting a “political issue.”

O’Rourke was led out of the auditorium by security. Watch it below.

Meanwhile, this was Abbott’s response to the shooting.

O’Rourke’s justified confrontation is being praised on Twitter.

