Boom! Studios Is Bringing ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Back In Comic Form And More

In news that may or may not have made me scream and giggle with delight for several hours, the folks at BOOM! Comics Tweeted a hell of a vague teaser image yesterday that involves what at least one genius believes is the greatest movie ever made. About a half hour later, Eric Powell, the comic writer and artist who brought us The Goon, Tweeted the same image with the message that more news will be coming from BOOM! tomorrow, and now Friday can’t get here quickly enough.
The image in question reveals a brand new comic take on one of cinema’s most spectacular heroes – Jack Burton from Big Trouble in Little China.
At face value, this means that BOOM! and Powell are bringing us a Big Trouble in Little China comic book series, which is fantastic because it allows fans of the John Carpenter film to enjoy new adventures of Burton and the Pork Chop Express without having to worry about some young schmuck actor with a poseur’s mullet coming along in a reboot or remake of the 1986 classic. But then, what would that “more news” tidbit refer to?
Well, it could just be news about the comic, like who the writers and artists will be and all of that, which is exciting in its own right. But that won’t stop the wings of speculation from losing every feather, as BOOM!’s partnership with 20th Century Fox could mean that this is an open door to a new film franchise. After all, BOOM! began publishing a Planet of the Apes series in 2011, several months before Fox released Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and that included a promotional comic for the film at Comic-Con. BOOM! also publishes the Hellraiser series that is written by Clive Barker, and he is already set to write and direct the reboot of his classic horror series. Oh, and there’s also Die Hard: Year One, which I can’t believe isn’t already a movie.
So does this mean that Big Trouble in Little China is coming back to the big screen? Not at all. But just about every awesome movie from the 80s is being remade or “rebooted,” which is just an a-hole word for shamelessly remade, so it’s only a matter of time before the greatest movie ever made is besmirched as well.
This is somehow the greatest and (potentially) the worst news ever.
That was basically my response, like, “Please don’t make a movie.”
Yep, I know exactly how you feel. My mind immediately went “Fuck yes! Jack Burton!” and “Oh good god, please don’t fuck this up!”
The comic? Perhaps. A remake/boot or sequel? Nothing good can come of this.
The comic HELL YES. Powell is perfect.
May the wings of freedom never lose a feather.
“Black blood of the Earth?” “You mean oil?”
I mean black blood of the earth.
It will come out no more!!!
What will come out no more!?!
Also I gotta say the wizard battle between Egg Shen and Lo Pan is the greatest wizard fight of all time.
It’s all in the reflexes.
You know what ol’ Jack Burton always says at a time like this?
Yes sir…The check is in the mail.
Who?
(OR OPTION #2) Who?
Jack Burton, Me!!!
OR
What the Hell.
You scared me for a second until the words “Eric Powell”. Finish that Goon movie already.
And yes, it is absolutely the greatest movie ever made.
One of my favorite movies ever. Get the DVD and listen to the commentary track by Carpenter and Russell. It’s like being at a party with the two coolest dudes in the world.
The bit about their politics at the end is classic: “You thought THIS movie had trouble finding an audience…”
Of liberty.
My parents took my sister and me to see this in the theater – I was 8 and she was 6, and, along with the Princess Bride, is the movie we quote and obsess over the most. I still refuse to believe that it wasn’t a huge hit. Everyone who has ever seen it LOVES it.
The only thing that could make this announcement better, would be to give away a six-demon bag to all those who purchase a subscription to the comic.
+1 one to every comment on this page.
It’s up on Netflix right now if you wanna watch it.
The Pork Chop Express rides again!
Why Kurt Russell hasn’t been in The Expendables still baffles me.
I believe BOOM! was the same comic company that paired Ash of the “Evil Dead” movies with Obama. And Xena and Gabrielle.
Because China is now such a coveted market for Hollywood films, the reboot will be titled Big Trouble in Little North Korea.
Anyone interested in Big Trouble and tattoos needs to look up Paul Acker’s Big Trouble themed sleeve he recently started, and said himself is the greatest tattoo sleeve idea ever. I am just upset someone beat me to it.