Since the failed MAGA riot last Wednesday, those who participated have been summarily rounded up by the feds. That wasn’t hard: Many gleefully broadcasted their illegal activities on social media. Some even posted pictures on the dating app Bumble. But after their attempts to woo potential partners with pictures of them committing sedition were made public, the app has gone and removed the politics filter entirely.

A Bumble spokesperson reached out to Mashable, saying they prohibit “content that encourages any illegal activity including terrorism and the incitement of violence.” They also crack down on “the spreading of misinformation, such as the certified results of the U.S. Election, is prohibited.”

So when Bumble brass learned that some users were using their service to brag about trying to forcibly overturn the 2020 election, they went one step further:

On January 6, we immediately ensured that our hate speech scanning and protocols addressed the attack on the U.S. Capitol and began removing any insurrection-related content from our platform. If we see anything that would suggest someone has or is in the process of committing a potentially criminal act we will take appropriate steps with law enforcement.

News of Bumble being overrun with law-breaking Trumpists was first spread over Twitter the day after the storming of the Capitol.

This is funny but actually serious. There are DOZENS of men on DC dating apps right now who were clearly here for the insurrection attempt yesterday. Some say it directly, others are obvious from MAGA clothing, location tags, etc. Is that info useful at all for law enforcement? — Alia Awadallah (@aawadall) January 7, 2021

But some did more than merely take to Twitter.

But some did more than merely take to Twitter.

I know a friend of a friend who changed her preference on Bumble to Conservative. She’s matching with MAGA bros and they’re bragging and sending her pics and videos of them in the Capitol. She’s sending them to the FBI. — Allison #FreeThemALL Norris (@allisonnorris) January 8, 2021

