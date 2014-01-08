Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Photographed by Paul Cory. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Dragon Age cosplayers photographed by ktbuffy.

The Huntress photographed by Edward Liu.

Wolverine photographed by Riyagi.

Rule 63 Red Skull (Captain America) photographed by Jon.

Power Girl photographed by Mark Shafer and cosplayed by Wiccy. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Alita/Gally (Battle Angel Alita) photographed by Kmeron.

Lady Deadpool photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Harley Quinn on ice (Best Ice Capades ever?) photographed by Antonio Flores II.

[via]