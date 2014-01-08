Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

01.08.14

cosplay-wonder-woman-circe-group

Photographed by Paul Cory. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Onward to the gallery:

Dragon Age cosplayers photographed by ktbuffy.

dragon-age-flameth-and-unknown-character

The Huntress photographed by Edward Liu.

cosplay-huntress-04

Wolverine photographed by Riyagi.

wolverine-04

Rule 63 Red Skull (Captain America) photographed by Jon.

cosplay-captainamerica-red-skull-03

Power Girl photographed by Mark Shafer and cosplayed by Wiccy. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

powergirl-12

Alita/Gally (Battle Angel Alita) photographed by Kmeron.

cosplay-battle-angel-alita-01

Lady Deadpool photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

lady-deadpool-04

Harley Quinn on ice (Best Ice Capades ever?) photographed by Antonio Flores II.

harleyquinn30

[via]

snowman-starwars-jabba-the-hutt-princess-leia-cosplay

