Cringe-Inducing Study Claims Video Games Make You Racist

We’ve talked about Brad Bushman on here before, politely questioning his work in video games. Especially since he claimed that playing twenty minutes of video games a day for three days made you more violent, and claimed video games were like cigarettes. Well, he’s back, as part of an academic team, and this time he’s claiming that video games make you racist, if they star a Black person!
If you want to know just how disingenuous this study happens to be, read the opening abstract:
The media often link Black characters and violence. This is especially true in video games, in which Black male characters are virtually always violent. This research tested the effects of playing a violent game as a Black (vs. White) avatar on racial stereotypes and aggression.
The first sentence is perhaps reasonable, although there’s a lot of cultural attitudes and problems there to examine that the study just completely glosses over, which is important for reasons we’ll get to. The second sentence, though, is really something special.
What Black characters? The lack of diversity in video games is an ongoing problem, to the point where a major talk at GDC from Maneer Heir touched on how the video game industry has made zero progress on this issue. You mostly find Black characters in games full of stereotypes or games where the setting is so utterly scrubbed of politics it doesn’t matter what you look like in them in the first place, with a handful of exceptions.
This ties back to the first point: There isn’t a lot of diversity in video game companies. There’s some, but largely what you’ve got is a white person’s perspective on culture and race in a video game. That’s neither a good thing nor a bad thing in of itself; a lot depends on how self-aware the development team is and whether they’re willing to tackle these issues in a smart way. Many times, the answer to that is unfortunately “not very” and “no.”
And if that was what Bushman was saying, we’d be on board. Instead, the team he was a part of came to this conclusion:
Black violent video game avatars not only make players more aggressive than do White avatars, they also reinforce stereotypes that Blacks are violent.
Left out of that statement is player agency. That’s the thing: If the player was choosing to play a Black character more violently, it may be reinforcing the stereotype, but that player already walked in believing that Black people were more violent. The problem is not the video game, the problem is that the white guy playing the game could stand to get to know a few non-white people.
In other words, this study suffers from the problem that all video game studies suffer from: A failure to take into account the past and beliefs of the subjects. But, hey, nobody puts you on Fox News for saying “Maybe we should address the deep-seated cultural problems surrounding race in America reflected in our entertainment, instead of blaming our entertainment,” right?
1-in-5 Main characters in Grand Theft Auto games is black…. soooo… I guess all the other horrible things you can do in these games is just an example of white privilege?
Although, I’d love a black NPC that didn’t play football in college, only to wash out, join the military and become a heavy machine gunner, if only because Roadblock did that thirty years ago, and I’m sure there are other back stories we can come up with, with a little effort.
I’d argue that GTA has a lot of negative stereotypes. Granted, these stereotypes are because the game’s goal is to be an unpleasant mirror of our society and how we treat various topics, but there’s some pretty good work out there around how characters like Franklin make Black gamers feel.
Ever since playing GTA V I now assume that all Canadians are hyper violent tweakers with a predilection for scooters.
Cole train from gears of war is one of my favourite characters, now is he the rule, the exception or a trope?
Good choice for the article image. The only reason Sazh was designed as black is so they could have that stupid running gag of the chocobo baby (chickabo?) popping in and out of his ‘fro. Man, FFXIII sucked wang.
Also it was the only image I could find of a Black game character who wasn’t running around with a shotgun or snarling. I’m not cutting the game dev community any slack, here: There is a race problem in gaming. It’s just this study is so utterly full of crap about why it needed to be called out.
@Dan Seitz – Why not Lee from ‘The Walking Dead’? Probably the best Black character in all of video gaming to date.
@Dan Seitz *coughs*AdmiralAnderson*coughs*
@Dan Seitz – I agree with you. If they really went through with the study under the assumption that people would not act out their pre-conceived notions that had already been established in the real world, it should have never been done in the first place.
Also, as a sidenote, I was so disappointed in the Sazh thing because he is one of two likable main characters in that game. Once again, FFXIII blew.
@LoveWaffle Honestly? I couldn’t bear to tie that game to this study.
Aww, but you could have used this clip! [www.youtube.com]
Hey, what about the unfair stereotypes generated by Mario (all Italians are plumbers) or Pac-Man (Chinese people eat a lot)?
No one ever talks about the fact that goombas are the lowest of Mushroom Kingdom society and you literally are rewarded for stomping on them.
This is bullshit. I was racist well before I ever started playing violent video games.
Well Freedom Cry had me play as a black man and made me hate white slave traders.
Oh wait…
Online or offline? Because if you play EA’s NHL online, the racism there is glaring. From users, creating players to make them as ugly as possible (selecting the darkest skin with blonde hair) or racist slurs for names. This study would be skewed if they looked at that game.
I love telltale walking dead season 2, and I don’t feel racist, but I DO feel like a little black girl. So take that for what it is.
Since when has been racist to make Wesley Snipes character from Demolition Man?!
Man, when I played Stick of Truth, and had the choice to be black or white, I totally picked being black. Then I ran around killing Nazi zombies and aliens and little white kids like there was no tomorrow. That study might be right.
“In other words, this study suffers from the problem that all video game studies suffer from: A failure to take into account the past and beliefs of the subjects.”
Couldn’t that be said of every study reflecting peoples reactions to an external stimulus? Your thinking that the study is trash s on very shaky ground. I’d like to see a better response to the study than what you present here.
How so? The study blatantly failed to control for the beliefs of the subject going in.
And, yes, that is a HUGE problem with any study about reactions to an external stimulus, at least ones that make sweeping claims like this. As a general rule, if a study in a soft science makes a sweeping claim, it is because somebody is paying to see that sweeping claim made.
@Dan Seitz I’m assuming there is evidence that you didn’t have in this post where you outline how they didn’t control for incoming biases besides your own personal feeling that that is what happened.
A number of phrases from the abstract alone would lead one to believe that they controlled for no such thing (and if the issue is a societal perception of blackness, then I’m not sure how they’re going to control for that, but alright), in no small part because the abstract is nonsense. The second sentence reads, “This is especially true in video games, in which Black male characters are virtually always violent.” That’s more than a little misleading. The majority of characters, particularly male characters, black or otherwise, in gaming are “violent.” Most games that feature “characters” also feature violence.
The study is of White players exclusively, meaning there was no interest in seeing if the reverse of their findings held true (that Black players play White characters more violently, etc.). That might suggest that external forces, like the disconnect one experiences between self and character, or a predisposition towards other races, are the source of the variance. We can’t have that; that doesn’t point the finger squarely at video games.
While the study may go into it (I don’t have the time to read it at the moment), the abstract does not report the variance between how a White player plays a nonviolent Black character and a nonviolent White character, which could at least hint at prejudices (though, really, how are you going to measure if a White player plays a nonviolent Black characters more violently if the game doesn’t allow for it).
Honestly, I could go on, but it’s a bit silly without actually reading the study first. The abstract is suspicious, however, and I can’t fault Seitz for smelling something fishy.
@flexhead As noted above, because they would have put that in the abstract.
But studies like this rarely, if ever, try to control for background. One, that’s expensive, complicated, and relies on self-reporting.
Two, if they did so, they wouldn’t get the result they wanted. Video game studies are a great place to learn about scummy researcher tricks in the soft sciences.
Haha… I create white running backs that rush 2,000 yards in the SEC and win the heisman.
Fantasy is fun right guys?
I played against nicklas blackstrom and pavel blacksyuk.
I thought it was funny, people need to lighten up and stop taking themselves so seriously. Thats how wars start
“This is especially true in video games, in which Black male characters are virtually always violent.” But aren’t video game characters of any color virtually always violent? Violence is kind of de rigueur when you’re in a videogame.
Also, did I miss a memo that said Black and White are supposed to be capitalized now?
ALSO WHAT ABOUT THE KOTOR GAMES WHERE YOU GET WHITER THE MORE VIOLENT YOU ARE? KABOOM, THEORY DESTROYED!
Black is supposed to be capitalized, I’m not really sure about white. You can probably find some lengthy, pissy academic arguments for and against both. I tend to use “Black” because it’s what the Black people I’ve discussed the issue with have told me they personally prefer, and “white” because I am white, and I will laugh my ass off at anybody who insists I should capitalize “white” when talking about race.