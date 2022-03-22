Disney has a not-so-great situation on their mouse gloves right now after CEO Bob Chapek stayed stunningly distanced about Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which has prompted employee pushback that has now turned to protests and walkouts. All of this is happening because Chapek hesitated to get political in the state housing Disney World, where Governor Ron DeSantis scoffs at any mention of “wokeness” and supported the bill that hopes to remove any mention of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from public schools.

Many Disney employees have made it clear that they view this bill (formally known as the “Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill”) as anti-LGBTQIA+, and last week, Marvel Studios (a Disney subsidiary) decided that enough was enough. The Disney division came forward with a blistering condemnation, and at the start of a full-day walkout by Disney employees in Florida, several of the company’s divisions made their stances known, all around 9:00am EST on Tuesday.

Prominently, this included Disney+, which Instagrammed a statement:

“Disney+ stands by our LGBTQIA+ employees, colleagues, families, storytellers, and fans, and we strongly denounce all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of people in the LGBTQIA+ community — especially legislation that targets and harms young people and their families. We strive to create a service that reflects the world in which we live, and our hope is to be a source for inclusive, empowering, and authentic stories that unite us in our shared humanity.”

Hulu made a similar call to all “Hulugans,” which they called to come together with nearly identical language.

Today and every day, we Hulugans are united against all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. — Hulu (@hulu) March 22, 2022

We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, storytellers, families, friends, and fans who are targeted by laws that marginalize and diminish their identities and lives. We remain committed to telling inclusive stories that unite us and celebrate the diverse LGBTQIA+ community. — Hulu (@hulu) March 22, 2022

FX and ESPN echoed similar words.

ESPN believes in inclusivity and denounces legislation and actions across the United States that infringe on any human rights. We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, friends, families, and fans. — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2022

These news followed reports that Disney planned to hold a town-hall meeting for employees on Monday, all while DeSantis is expected to put his signature on the bill and make it Florida law.