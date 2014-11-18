A Real Estate Drone Accidentally Captured A Topless Woman Sunbathing In A Thong

#Drones
Senior Editor
11.18.14 12 Comments

South Park warned us about the dangers of drone technology and how it would eventually lead to serious invasions of privacy. But did we listen? Did we listen to our friends Trey Parker and Matt Stone? No. No, we didn’t and now poor Mandy Lingard and her butt cheeks are exposed to the world.

Have you no shame, drone?!

An Australian company called Eview Real Estate was taking pictures of a property next door to Lingard when they accidentally caught her sunbathing topless, in a thong. But don’t worry, they didn’t include the images in their brochure or anything, right?

WRONG!

They went one step further and plastered that thing all over the place.

The image, which includes Ms Lingard lying face down wearing just a G-string, was on the display advertising board outside her neighbour’s house before being removed.

“I heard a noise and then I saw this odd thing flying around and thought it was a kid’s toy. It hovered around and luckily I was face down at the time,” Ms Lingard said.

Even worse, the media’s referring to this lovely woman as the “thong-wearing granny.” As if older women have to wear Depends when they sunbathe. You ageist assholes.

The photos have since been removed from the advertisement.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drones
TAGSdronesTHONGSTOPLESS WOMEN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP