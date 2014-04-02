Some Genius Put Noses On The New Ninja Turtles, So Consider Your Childhood Un-Raped

It seems like every time a new iteration of the Ninja Turtles comes out it immediately gets accused of non-consensual intercourse with everyone’s dumb childhood. It doesn’t help that the latest version was produced by Michael Bay and is being directed by the guy from Battle: Los Angeles, neither of whom are exactly darlings of the fanboy community. Yet oddly, the biggest complaint about the latest trailer, from people who complain about such things (ie, no one I ever want to hang out with), was that the new turtles lacked their familiar snout bulges (see above). Well, as a Reddit user proved, changing it back was an easy “fix.”
There, does your dumb childhood feel better now? Thank God. I wouldn’t want Paramount’s nine-figure investment to tarnish a 35-year-old’s memory of something he loved playing with when he was eleven. Next thing you know, they’re going to be redesigning your dick.
will turtle nostrils go down as this generation’s bat nipples?
Hahaha Bat Nipples
Un-Raped? Seriously? Does it really need to be said that you shouldn’t compare the design of the teenage mutant ninja turtles to rape? Why take an interesting article and drag it down like that?
Tell it to everyone who screams about Michael Bay raping their childhoods every time a new design hits.
Also, “interesting article,” hahahahaha.
Ok, so I only just realised you were kind of taking the piss of people who compared it to rape…my bad
Hold on, someone jumped to a snap judgment based on a headline without actually reading to find out what the point is? EVERYONE OUT! THE INTERNET IS TAINTED!
Now you’ve got it! Thank you for restoring my faith in folks’ ability to understand context.
Motyre, go fuck yourself
Hey, come on, give a break for someone who quickly realized an error and owned up to it, usually people just dig in and find some other fault.
Ninja ninja rape, ninja ninja rape, go ninja go ninja go go go go
Oh thank god, somebody said it. NOBODY CARES. Get a girlfriend, buy a house, have some shitty kids nobody likes, just STOP complaining about redesigns of something that was never good in the first place.
I have shitty kids nobody likes, and I never even complained once about the turtle redesign.
Jokes on you, having a house and kids nobody likes has left me with TONS OF TIME to complain about turtle redesigns.
I just don’t get the point of the noses anyway, they look hideous without the stouts.
As someone who has no childhood stake in these characters aside from Turtles in Time…. The snouts actually do make them look way better
Right? I didn’t care before; now I want what cannot be.
Yeah, I wanted to not care about this issue, but there is a big difference.
Agreed, they just look plain better this way. Cannot imagine no one tried this at some point, and how they thought the nostrils looked better is beyond me
Ohmygod ohmygod ohmygod. Someone posted this to the Facebook account.
if Samwell Tarly’s cool with that, i’m cool with that.
That is a neck beard that Luck and Orton (Kyle) would be in awe of
After 1,101 videos uploaded on his youtube page you’d think he’d at least learn to hold his phone correctly.
After watching that, just out of curiosity, I searched for “pizza review” on Youtube. It returned 566,000 results. As a society, we’ve gotten to the point where half a million seemingly functional people have eaten a slice of pizza and assumed that their opinion was important enough to film themselves talking about it and broadcast it on a massive scale.
Ten fucking minutes long. What could you really have to say about a minute, thirty sec. trailer about TMNT? Aren’t most movie video reviews about ten minutes long?
I get it now. It’s hip to shit on and/or denigrate people that enjoy something, and don’t think it needs to be changed. Sweet deal.
Though, the Sam Cassell joke? Nailed it.
Or, more accurately, shit on the people who whine incessantly about a movie they ultimately don’t have to see.
I’m not denigrating people for liking it, I’m making fun of them for thinking they’re entitled to part ownership of everything they liked as a child. They made a version for us when we were kids, and now someone else is make a new version for today’s kids.
“I’m not denigrating people for liking it, I’m making fun of them for thinking they’re entitled to part ownership of everything they liked as a child. They made a version for us when we were kids, and now someone else is make a new version for today’s kids.”
Egg-fucking-zackly.
It’s an improvement, but I don’t really care.
I’m just gonna come out and suggest it. Suicide pact for those who find this really upsetting.
You’d think nerds would be more upset that this is being directed by the guy who did Battle: Los Angeles.
My mother has low standards and even she thought that movie was stupid.
Now maybe he can go back and add Megan Fox’s old face back on to her too.
I quit caring as soon as I heard Vanilla Ice wasn’t going to be involved
I laughed harder than I probably should have at that. Ah, good ole rape jokes.
If people are all arguing so furiously over snout bulge, can we call it . . . .
People complain just to have something to complain about. I know that’s a common thing but I feel like it’s reached an all time high with people complaining about everything. Holy shit the criticism for this trailer was insane on.
“Why is caucasian William Fichtner playing Japanese Oroku Saki?” – he’s not ya dingus
“Where’s the fun? This is too dark…there’s no happy, fun-loving vibes like the old days” – did you miss the jokes about “Batter up” and how he’s just wearing a mask?
“Why were random humans the main focus of the trailer?” – it’s a teaser and the money shot was the reveal of the turtles. They save the big reveal for the end since it’s what we all want to see anyway.
“Ugh….blatant product placement with April using her phone to record stuff” – not product placement ya doof. Can’t even tell what goddamn phone she’s using.
“There was a sever lack of pizza” – okay….that one is valid. Needs more pizza.
I’d like to complain about the people complaining about the people complaining about this movie trailer. Where does it end!
Sidenote: I didn’t care at all before I saw this, but now I think the snout bulge looks a billion times better.
No bullshit? I actually think it’s kind of an improvement. Beyond that, I’m still not sold on this movie. It looks more like a GI Joe movie in the first half of the trailer than a TMNT movie. I like the voices so far, I like the designs so far. And at least they had Megan Fox wearing a yellow jacket.
Thanks, but I have a pretty good life so the change in animating cartoon turtles I enjoyed when I was 7 didn’t really “rape” me in any way.
The person who spent time on this on the other hand…
Do kids these days really only have the time and attention span to read headlines?
Alright alright I will downgrade raped to non penetrated molested if it makes you happy
I think one of the weirdest aspects of movies like these is how they’re trying to re-purpose 80’s franchises. I agree that people who say it’s raping their childhood should be shunned from the conversation, but I just question why the hell these properties keep coming up thirty years later. My gripe with this movie is how it’s such shameless marketing and pandering created by people that are adults now that “grew up” watching this in the 80’s. I liked Transformers. I liked TMNT. I liked GI Joe. I was also eight, and an idiot. So, why take them out of that cultural moment and try to shoehorn it into modern cinema?
I think they bring them back now because those of us that were kids then now have kids of our own and we will buy them all the new shit because we used to like it.
At least that’s the case for my kid and his Turtle-themed bedroom.
I also now better identify with my parents because I’m really, really fucking sick of Ninja Turtles.
Also, built-in name recognition. Big-time Hollywood producers hate new ideas with the passion of a thousand suns.
….Both of your statements are correct, and I am now saddened for having heard them.
My only beef with this movie is that now as a 31 year-old man, I have a kid who loves the Ninja Turtles. Up til now, that’s been great. We watch the old movies and new show together, we play with the old and new toys together and it’s a blast. There will be no avoiding this new movie and the toy tie-ins and I just don’t know how to tell the kid that he can’t have them because daddy is too scared of their faces.
The kid is already stronger than me and I don’t know that I can handle him picking on me for having Turtle nightmares.
They tried to make them look too human. They’re worse than clowns on the nightmare scale.
They look so much fucking better the way that guy did them. It's not even close.
Doesn’t the original trailer make them look like the koopas from the Super Mario Bros. movie? Or whatever the hell those frog-bouncers were supposed to be?
As much as I think “who the fuck cares” is the best answer, I totally agree with you.
Just gonna park this here…
Now I’m not gonna kick and scream about the original design being miles better like most people have around the ‘net, but the new design is still objectively ugly as hell.
I mean holy shit, I get that they’re gonna go with a new look for a new generation…but did they have to give the turtles big human lips and defined noses like that? It just makes them look incredibly creepy. This is supposed to attract kids, not give them nightmares right?
I don’t care that they changed it, I care that it’s so damn creepy. Raped childhoods or not, that modified design is way less creepy.
But how could they do cocaine if they don’t have nostrils?
The new turtles look atrocious. They look like Shrek. We have a right to complain about them because it is a ruination of their looks, everything we have come to love. We did the same thing when that abomination of a Godzilla movie came out, you know the one with Broderick? That seems to have done some good because the new Godzilla movie actually looks promising. If it ain’t broke, you don’t fix it. And you certainly don’t throw them out of the ugly tree, assuring that they hit every fucking branch on the way down. More people need to complain about this movie, not less.
Is anyone aware that the image WITHOUT the nostrils is the user created one, and the image WITH the nostrils is the one from the trailer? For some horrible, unknown reason, the user really botched the hell out of numbering the images.
“I’m not denigrating people for liking it, I’m making fun of them for thinking they’re entitled to part ownership of everything they liked as a child. They made a version for us when we were kids, and now someone else is make a new version for today’s kids.”
This is true but, in fairness, a lot of kids today, you know, suck.
I feel like this “newsie” raped journalism