There’s A Backlash Against The Idea To Replace Public Libraries With Amazon

#Bad Ideas #Amazon #Twitter
Entertainment Editor
07.23.18

Getty Image

It seemed like something that had to be satire and yet somehow isn’t. No, we’re not talking about literally every news story in the past year. We’re talking about this op-ed in Forbes, advocating for shutting down libraries and replacing them with Amazon digital services. This would cost every person who uses them money (and leave rural people like me completely without options, probably), but Long Island University Post economics professor Mourdoukoutas seems to view that as a bonus, as it would “enhanc[e] the value of [Amazon’s] stock.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bad Ideas#Amazon#Twitter
TAGSAMAZONBAD IDEASeducationFIGHT FIGHT FIGHTLIBRARIES ARE COOLLIBRARYTwittertwitter fight!

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP