It seemed like something that had to be satire and yet somehow isn’t. No, we’re not talking about literally every news story in the past year. We’re talking about this op-ed in Forbes, advocating for shutting down libraries and replacing them with Amazon digital services. This would cost every person who uses them money (and leave rural people like me completely without options, probably), but Long Island University Post economics professor Mourdoukoutas seems to view that as a bonus, as it would “enhanc[e] the value of [Amazon’s] stock.”
There’s A Backlash Against The Idea To Replace Public Libraries With Amazon
Entertainment Editor
07.23.18
Around The Web
Listen To This
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now
Corbin Reiff 07.20.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.17.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.16.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.10.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With